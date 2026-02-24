3-day training programme on Census begins today

Nandyal: District Collector G Rajakumari has announced that district-level training programmes will be conducted for three days on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of this month to ensure the effective implementation of the upcoming Census operations.

Reviewing the arrangements at a meeting held on Monday at the PGRS Hall in the Collectorate, the Collector instructed that all concerned officials must attend the training without fail and thoroughly understand the guidelines being imparted.

The training will be held at SVR Engineering College, Ayyaluru Metta, and officials have been directed to report by 9 am every day.

She made it clear that no leave or exemptions would be permitted. A total of 164 officials —including the District Collector (Principal Census Officer), Joint Collector, DRO, RDOs, Sub-Collectors, tahsildars, MPDOs, Municipal Commissioners, and Town Planning Officers—will undergo comprehensive online and hands-on training in three batches. Key components such as issuing orders to enumerators through the CMMS app, block demarcation, and data entry procedures will be taught directly by a state-level expert team.

The Collector further emphasised that officials must work with greater accountability and speed in implementing priority government programmes. She directed that the Electronic Processing of Taxes and Services (EPTS) document uploading process be expedited and announced that a special review on this issue would be conducted every Monday.

With the document submission target increased from 1.3 million to 1.5 million, officials were instructed to prepare a clear action plan and ensure close monitoring at the mandal level. She also stated that the deadline for completion of the Integrated Family Survey has been fixed as the 28th of this month and ordered that all pending targets be completed within the stipulated time and uploaded comprehensively.

With regard to the conduct of Intermediate examinations, the Collector instructed officials to enforce Section-144 around examination centers to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

Adequate basic facilities such as drinking water, sanitation and transport arrangements for students must be ensured, she said, while strictly prohibiting the operation of Xerox centres near examination venues. Highlighting the importance of capacity building, she directed that every government employee must complete a minimum of 40 iGOT online courses.

Officials were also asked to widely publicize WhatsApp-based government services to improve public outreach. Noting that e-KYC is pending for 3,330 unclaimed deposit accounts, the Collector instructed officials to complete the process by the 27th of this month and called upon all departments to work in coordination to achieve government targets within timelines and deliver quality services to the public.