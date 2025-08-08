3 held for assaulting SC youth

Tirupati: Three persons were arrested for assaulting a youth from Scheduled Caste community.

The brutal attack on SC youth Pavan took place in a shop near Srinivasam pilgrim complex in the city on Wednesday. The videos of the incident went viral on social media, stirring the police registered a case and took three persons into custody for inquiry.

The three were identified as Anil Reddy, Jagga Reddy and Dinesh.

The attack on the youth and the subsequent viral videos led to a police slug fest between YSRCP and the ruling coalition partners TDP, BJP and JSP.

According to police sources, one month ago Pavan took a two-wheeler on daily rental basis from Anil and failed to return the vehicle even after a month and didn’t paid the charges. Anil, along with his friends searched for Pavan and caught him near railway station and took him to Anil’s shop opposite to Srinivasam pilgrim complex.

There, Dinesh beat Pavan with a lathi, unheeding the pleadings of the victim.

Pavan’s father Jayaram came to know about the attack on his son and requested Anil Reddy over phone to leave his son and that he will pay the rental charges. Anil Reddy let Pawan free, but since then the victim was absconding and his whereabouts are not known.

East police station DSP Bhakthavatsalam said a search is on to trace out Pavan and the exact reason for the attack will be known only after the victims appears.

Meanwhile, the attack of this incident snowballed into a major controversy with opposition YSRCP and TDP, BJP and JSP leaders accusing each other and trading charges on the incident.

Anil Reddy is a YSRCP activist and close follower of party senior leader and former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. He is also acting as YSRCP social media in-charge, while Dinesh is a JSP activist, who was involved in the attack. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Revenue Minister and Tirupati district in-charge Minister Anagani Satya Prasad strongly condemned the attack on SC youth and said the guilty will not be spared. Satya Prasad criticised YSRCP leaders for accusing TDP, BJP and JSP for the incident.