3 IPS officers suspended

Vijayawada: The state government on Sunday issued separate orders suspending three senior IPS officers, including a DG rank officer, for their alleged involvement in "hastily arresting" and "harassing" a Mumbai-based actor-cum-model without proper investigation in a case filed against her during the YSRCP regime.

Former intelligence chief P Sitharama Anjaneyulu (DG rank), former Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kranti Rana Tata (IG rank) and Vishal Gunni (SP rank), then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vijayawada) were suspended after an inquiry revealing their role in the alleged harassment of the model.

The Bollywood actress Kadambari Jetwani accused the police officials of illegally arresting her and threatening her with dire consequences if she did not withdraw a case which she had earlier filed against a top executive of a corporation in Mumbai. She also alleged that the arrest was based on a complaint by a YSR Congress leader who accused her of cheating. She said she was not only arrested but was subjected to torture in the false case.

The TDP-led alliance government which re-opened the case following her complaint ordered a probe led by Vijayawada Commissioner of police S V Rajasekhara Babu. She had come to Vijayawada and after giving her statement recently.

She on Saturday lodged a complaint against some IPS officers in the Ibrahimpatnam Police Station.

Soon after that the DGP issued orders suspending former ACP Hanumantha Rao and former CI of Ibrahimpatnam Police Station Satyanarayana.

"The government, after careful consideration of the report and having due regard to the circumstances of the case, came to a conclusion that there is prima facie evidence and that the disciplinary proceedings are warranted for his grave misconduct and dereliction of duty and therefore, consider it necessary to initiate disciplinary proceedings and to place P Sitharama Anjaneyulu, IPS (1992), under suspension," said one of the GOs.

According to the GO, as per the records, the FIR was registered against the model on February 2 at 6.30AM, whereas Anjaneyulu passed on instructions to Kanthi Rana Tata and Vishal Gunni on January 31 well before registering the FIR.

The three officials were among those 16 IPS officers who were issued a memo directing them to mark their ‘attendance’ in DGP's office twice a day, without any post.