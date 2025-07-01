3 Karnataka pilgrims die, 11 hurt in road mishap

Tirupati: A pilgrimage turned tragic when three devotees from Karnataka lost their lives and 11 others sustained injuries in a road accident near Chennamarrimitta village, located in Kurabalakota mandal of Annamayya district, on Monday. The group was returning home from Tirumala when their van was hit by a speeding, unidentified vehicle.

Authorities from the Kurabalakota police station stated that the victims, all hailing from Bagepalli in Karnataka, were returning home after their religious visit. The van was struck with force, leading to deaths and injuries. Meghraj (17), Charan (17), and Sravani (28) were declared dead at the scene, while 11 others in the vehicle sustained injuries, with six in critical condition.

Local villagers and police officers quickly arrived at the accident site and began rescue operations. The injured passengers were initially taken to the Government District Hospital in Madanapalle. Medical staff there assessed the severity of the injuries and began coordinating the transfer of critically hurt individuals to a private hospital in Bengaluru for advanced care.

In response to the hit-and-run, police teams across the Madanapalle division and neighbouring regions of Karnataka have been mobilised to locate the unidentified vehicle involved. A formal case has been registered, and the investigation is currently in progress. State ministers B C Janardhan Reddy and Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy extended their condolences to the grieving families and instructed healthcare authorities to ensure quality treatment for the injured.

They also pledged government assistance to support the victims’ families. Former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his sorrow over the tragedy, calling it a heartbreaking incident.

He offered his heartfelt sympathies to those affected by the loss.