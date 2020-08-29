3 killed, 9 injured in car rams into parked lorry in Srikakulam

Three migrant workers were dead on the spot and nine others were injured after a Bolero car rammed into a parked lorry. The incident took place at Nemali Narayanapuram when the migrant workers from Jharkhand were heading to Vishakapatnam in a Bolero.

Locals alerted the police who rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital for treatment. The health condition of few workers is critical. The victims are yet to be identified.

The police registered a case and are probing into it. Meanwhile, the staff of the National Highway Authority of India cleared the traffic on the road after the accident. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the hospital morgue.

On August 3, three people were killed and eight others injured in a road accident that took place after the car they were travelling in rammed into a road divider near Tadanki village of Krishna district.

The injured were taken to Machilipatnam and Uyyuru govt hospitals after the incident. It is learned that 11 friends were returning Vijayawada after celebrating friendship day at Machilipatnam.