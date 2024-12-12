Live
- Chandrababu outlines govt. achievements and vision for AP
- Manoj Manchu Resumes Shooting
- $60 billion investment flowed into India’s Data Centre market in last 6 years: Report
- Women still deprived of their rights: AIDWA
- TTD EO offers pattu vastrams to Srirangam Temple
- Mohit Bajpai Drives Next-Gen Telecom with Automation and AIOps
- Avanthi Srinivas bids adieu to YSRCP
- $2.2 trillion in infra investment to help India become $7 trillion economy by 2030
- NLC India Limited’s First Supercritical Power Plant Begins Commercial Operation
- YouTube Expands AI Auto-Dubbing to More Creators
Just In
Takshasila celebrates annual day
The students of Takshasila IAS Academy and Takshasila Institute of Public Policy celebrated annual day, EUPHORIA 2k24 with grandeur at the MANA Convention here on Tuesday.
Vijayawada : The students of Takshasila IAS Academy and Takshasila Institute of Public Policy celebrated annual day, EUPHORIA 2k24 with grandeur at the MANA Convention here on Tuesday.
The event was marked by enthusiastic participation, recognising both academic and extracurricular excellence.
Founder and Managing Director BSN Durga Prasad presided over the occasion and personally distributed prizes and rewards to the deserving students, inspiring them to continue their pursuit of excellence.
Prizes were distributed to the winners of the sports meet and the cash rewards were presented to the academic top performers.
Speaking at the event, Durga Prasad commended the students for their hard work and dedication, emphasising the importance of holistic development in achieving success in competitive fields. The event concluded with vibrant cultural performances, leaving everyone in high spirits.