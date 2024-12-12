  • Menu
Takshasila celebrates annual day

Takshasila celebrates annual day
Students performing at the annual day celebrations of Takshasila Institutions in Vijayawada on Tuesday

The students of Takshasila IAS Academy and Takshasila Institute of Public Policy celebrated annual day, EUPHORIA 2k24 with grandeur at the MANA Convention here on Tuesday.

Vijayawada : The students of Takshasila IAS Academy and Takshasila Institute of Public Policy celebrated annual day, EUPHORIA 2k24 with grandeur at the MANA Convention here on Tuesday.

The event was marked by enthusiastic participation, recognising both academic and extracurricular excellence.

Founder and Managing Director BSN Durga Prasad presided over the occasion and personally distributed prizes and rewards to the deserving students, inspiring them to continue their pursuit of excellence.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of the sports meet and the cash rewards were presented to the academic top performers.

Speaking at the event, Durga Prasad commended the students for their hard work and dedication, emphasising the importance of holistic development in achieving success in competitive fields. The event concluded with vibrant cultural performances, leaving everyone in high spirits.

