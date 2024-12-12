Congress govt stands by poor: MLA

Shadnagar: Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar said that the Congress government stands by the poor.

On Wednesday, the MLA handed over cheques worth Rs 9,74,500 to 29 beneficiaries from various villages in the constituency. Similarly, the MLA distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth to Rs 25,14,500 to 125 beneficiaries from Farooqnagar mandal.

On this occasion, the MLA mentioned that the Revanth Reddy government is working hard for the welfare of the poor.

He stated that the state government has prioritised women’s welfare.

As part of this, schemes like free RTC bus travel for women and Rs 500 cylinders have been introduced. He also mentioned that the CM Relief Fund is a boon for the poor and urged everyone to make good use of this opportunity. The event was attended by Market Committee Chairman Sulochana Krishna Reddy, Vice Chairman Babar Khan, MRO Parthasarathi, MPDO Bansilal, Congress leaders, and others.