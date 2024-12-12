MLA Veerlapalli flags off ambulance service

Shadnagar: Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar said that the Congress government is working with the goal of providing better medical services to the people.

The MLA, along with Deputy DMHO Dr. Vijayalakshmi, flagged off two new 108 ambulances sanctioned by the government for the Nandigama and Chowdari Guda mandals in the constituency on Wednesday. On this occasion, he mentioned that the government allocated nearly Rs 24 lakh for two new ambulances to provide medical services in emergency situations. He emphasised the importance of ambulances when emergency medical services are needed and urged people to utilise the 108 services. He also suggested that quality medical services should be provided to the poor people coming to government hospitals.

The event was attended by Market Committee Chairman Sulochana Krishna Reddy, Vice Chairman Babar Khan, Ibrahim, Health Educator Srinivas, 108 District Manager Srikanth, Supervisor Rajababu, leaders, and others.