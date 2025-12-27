3 killed in road mishap

Guntur: Three persons were killed on the spot and another three persons injured, when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a travels bus from behind on NH-16 at Ankireddypalem under Nallapadu Police Station limits on Friday.

According to police, six members from Suryapet of Telangana went to Tirupati and returning to Suryapet. When their car reached near Kommineni Cold Storage Unit at Ankireddypalem at 5.25 am, a private travels bus coming behind rammed into the car resulting in killing of three persons on the spot. Deceased were identified as Suseela (64), Venkaiah (70) and Mahesh (28).

Three persons, who were injured in the accident, have been shifted to GGH-Guntur. Bodies were shifted to GGH-Guntur for post-mortem. Guntur district SP Vakul Jindal rushed to thespot. Nallapadu Circle Inspector Vamsidhar explained the circumstances leading to the accident.