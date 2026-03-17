3 killed in road mishap

Markapuram: Three persons were killed and five others severely injured in a tragic road accident in Markapuram district on Monday. A mini lorry carrying a load of bananas collided head-on with a Force Toofan vehicle on the road between Mittameedipalli in Markapuram mandal and Jangamguntla village in Cumbum mandal.

The injured were initially rushed to Government Hospital in Cumbum for first aid and were shifted to District Hospital in Nandyal for advanced medical treatment. Police identified the deceased as residents of Chikodi village, Belgaum district, Karnataka. They were reportedly returning from Srisailam and heading towards Mahanandi when the accident occurred. One person travelling in the banana-laden mini lorry was also seriously injured.

The collision scattered bananas across the Amaravati-Anantapur National Highway, disrupting traffic. Police reached the scene and launched an investigation into the accident.