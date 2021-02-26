3 lakh lorries to go off roads in Andhra Pradesh today 

Vijayawada: Around three lakh lorries will be off the road on Friday in line with the one-day Bharat Bandh called in protest against the policies of the Union government. Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association, sent messages to the lorry owners and transport operators to participate in one day bandh on February 26.

The transport sector is facing crises due to the increasing prices of diesel and petrol, rise in toll charges every year, third party insurance premium and prices of spare parts and maintenance expenses. The decision taken by the Union government on scrapping 15-years-old commercial vehicles is also a big blow to the transport sector.

Lakhs of automobile workers, truck drivers, mechanics, spare parts traders and others depend on the transport sector. Lorry owners, particularly who have one or two vehicles, are facing many hardships due to spiralling prices of diesel and maintenance costs.

In this backdrop, the announcement of the Central government on vehicle scrapping policy is another blow to the sector. Many truck owners have old vehicles and been depending on transportation of goods for their livelihood.

Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association general secretary Y V Eswara Rao said on Thursday that in a response to the nationwide transport bandh for one day on Friday, the association also called for the bandh. He said information on the bandh has already passed to the transport operators in the state. He said the truck operators will stage a protest at 11 am near the Krishna District Lorry Owners Association office, Benz Circle, opposing policies of the Central government. Eswara Rao appealed to the lorry owners, transport operators, drivers, mechanics and others to participate in the protest and make a success.