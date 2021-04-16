3 main govt hospitals designated as Covid treatment centres in East Godavari

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy alerted the district officials in view of the second wave of Covid -19 which is spreading fast in the district.

The Collector held a review meeting with Joint Collectors Dr G Lakshmisha and Keerthi Chekuri and Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar at the Collectorate on Friday.

He said that the intensity of Covid-19 cases in the district is felt and recognised, and added that steps are being taken to fathom the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the district. He said that separate cells will operate in order to spontaneously and instantly respond to those cases which are registered.

He also told officials to follow the Covid-19 norms. The Collector said that in the district a nodal officer is appointed in each department. The district Kakinada Government General Hospital, Rajamahendravaram GGH and KIMS hospital in Amalapuram will function as Covid hospitals. In the Covid-19 hospital separate boards may be displayed with details.

He said that if a person diagnosed with Covid symptoms, home quarantine method is preferred and given importance. A special importance is given to 104 call centers. He said that the kith and kin of covid-affected patients will be helped with information regarding the condition of the patients. The Joint Collectors will monitor the arrangements of providing qualitative nutritious food to the Covid -19 affected patients, the Collector said.