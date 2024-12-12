BJP Tamil Nadu President Expresses Confidence In Resolving Tungsten Mining Concerns In Madurai

BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai has conveyed optimism regarding resolving the contentious Tungsten mining project in Madurai. In a social media post, Annamalai shared details of his recent discussions in Delhi with Union Minister of State L Murugan and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, aimed at addressing public concerns over the mining initiative.

The talks focused on a representation submitted earlier, which advocated canceling the auction process for Tungsten mining in the Arittapatti and Nayakarpatti blocks. Annamalai alleged that the DMK government misrepresented facts, contributing to local protests against the project.

He stated that Kishan Reddy provided clarity on the timeline of the auction and assured that a “positive decision prioritizing public welfare” would be reached soon.

Highlighting the BJP’s dedication to Tamil Nadu’s development, Annamalai praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for prioritizing the well-being of the state’s people. He expressed confidence that the grievances of residents in Arittapatti, Nayakarpatti, and nearby villages would be addressed effectively.

The Tungsten mining project has drawn significant opposition due to concerns over environmental degradation, threats to agriculture, and displacement of local communities. Protests by residents have spotlighted risks to water resources and livelihoods.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution opposing the project, introduced by Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan, following protests. Chief Minister MK Stalin and Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram have also urged the Central Government to reconsider its approval of the mining rights granted to Vedanta.

CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan, alongside leaders like PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK’s TTV Dhinakaran, has echoed calls to protect Arittapatti’s unique biodiversity and cultural heritage from irreversible environmental damage.