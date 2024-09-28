Live
- CBI probe would have led to hate politics, contends DKS
- Confiscate 301 acres of forest land as per court order: Eshwar Khandre
- Gold rates in Hyderabad slashes today, check the rates on 28 September, 2024
- Dussehra Holidays for schools from October 3 to 13 Days in Andhra Pradesh
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes today, check the rates on 28 September, 2024
- Devotees rush at Tirumala is normal, to take 8 hours for Sarvadarshans
- CM Stalin Meets PM Modi: Discusses Key Tamil Nadu Issues And Chennai Metro Expansion
- BJP bags last vacant seat of MCD after AAP, Cong boycott
- President Draupadi Murmu to visit Hyderabad today, officials make arrangements
- SCR hosts state-level Rajya Puraskar Rally 2023-2024
Just In
3-member thieves gang held
Police arrested a 3-member gang and recovered gold and silver ornaments and one LED tv worth Rs 5.1 lakh on Friday.
Nellore: Police arrested a 3-member gang and recovered gold and silver ornaments and one LED tv worth Rs 5.1 lakh on Friday.
The accused were identified as M Naveen (29), resident of Yaswanthpur of Bengaluru (presently residing in Butchireddypalem of Nellore district), A Subrahmanyam (32) of Nellore city and Shaik Abdul Latif (21) of Venkateswara Puram, Nellore rural.
Addressing the media here on Friday, city DSP Srinivasulu Reddy said the accused were indulged in four house breakings in Vedayapalem (Nellore city), Kodavaluru, Kovur, Nellore rural mandals and other areas. He said that following complaints from the victims, police set special parties with Vedayapalem CI RS Kishore Kumar, SI M Venkata Rao along with staff. These special parties conducted raids and arrested the accused while moving suspiciously at Sundaraiah Nagar on the outskirts of Nellore city in the early hours of Friday.