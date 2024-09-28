3-member thieves gang held

Nellore: Police arrested a 3-member gang and recovered gold and silver ornaments and one LED tv worth Rs 5.1 lakh on Friday.

The accused were identified as M Naveen (29), resident of Yaswanthpur of Bengaluru (presently residing in Butchireddypalem of Nellore district), A Subrahmanyam (32) of Nellore city and Shaik Abdul Latif (21) of Venkateswara Puram, Nellore rural.

Addressing the media here on Friday, city DSP Srinivasulu Reddy said the accused were indulged in four house breakings in Vedayapalem (Nellore city), Kodavaluru, Kovur, Nellore rural mandals and other areas. He said that following complaints from the victims, police set special parties with Vedayapalem CI RS Kishore Kumar, SI M Venkata Rao along with staff. These special parties conducted raids and arrested the accused while moving suspiciously at Sundaraiah Nagar on the outskirts of Nellore city in the early hours of Friday.