Intense cold wave to hit Telangana for next three days

Cold winds are currently causing significant distress to residents across the state, with the chilly weather persisting from night until morning. Notably, the biting winds are particularly pronounced between 8 and 11 AM and again from 5 to 7 PM.

Recent minimum temperature readings from Friday night to Saturday morning reveal that Kohir in Sangareddy district recorded a low of 7.9 degrees Celsius, while Bhimpur in Adilabad district experienced temperatures dipping to 7 degrees Celsius. A total of 12 districts reported temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, with eight districts recording temperatures between 10.1 and 11 degrees Celsius, and the remaining districts logging temperatures between 11.1 and 14 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has indicated that the cold conditions are expected to persist for the next three days, attributed to lower-level winds originating from the east and southeast. Residents can expect temperatures to range between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius during this period.