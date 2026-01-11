AP seeks Central support for sports, new stadiums

Vijayawada: Minister for transport and youth services and sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said that the development of sports is possible only through effective coordination between the Centre and the state governments. He met Union minister for youth affairs and sports Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Saturday.

On the occasion, Ramprasad Reddy expressed gratitude to the Union minister for recently sanctioning Rs 75 crore towards sports development for Andhra Pradesh, stating that the funds would play a crucial role in strengthening the State’s sports ecosystem.

During the courtesy meeting, the state minister apprised the Union minister of several key proposals related to the development of sports and the expansion of sports infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.

He requested the sanction of National Centres of Excellence (NCoE) for athletics, archery, and weightlifting at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur district. He also sought the establishment of NCoEs for hockey and shooting under the Kakinada District Sports Authority.

The minister further requested the sanction of one additional District-Level Khelo India Centre (DLKIC) for each district, in addition to the 26 Khelo India centres already functioning successfully in the State. He also urged the Centre to approve 56 sports infrastructure projects with an estimated cost of Rs.675.36 crore, in accordance with Khelo India guidelines. Drawing the Centre’s attention to the lack of a full-fledged international-standard football ground in the State, the Minister sought Central assistance for developing a modern football stadium with floodlights and spectator galleries at Rayachoti in Annamayya district.

He said 24.9 acres of land has already been identified for the project, which would enable the hosting of national-level football tournaments and promote the sport among youth.

He also sought approval for the construction of a sports complex at Nakkavandlapalli in Diguvabbavaram village of Rayachoti mandal at an estimated cost of Rs.42.62 crore, citing the shortage of sports infrastructure in the state after bifurcation.

Responding positively, Mansukh Mandaviya assured that the proposals would be examined favourably and that necessary support would be extended from the Centre. Union minister of state for youth affairs and sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse and MP Harish Balayogi were present at the meeting.