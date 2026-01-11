Cong to launch stir against changes in MGNREGA

Rajamahendravaram: Congress Working Committee member Gidugu Rudra Raju strongly condemned the BJP-led NDA government's decision to change the name and implementation pattern of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), calling it unfortunate and an deliberate attempt to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the flagship rural employment programme. Addressing a press conference in Rajamahendravaram, Rudra Raju announced that the Congress party would launch a sustained agitation against the move.

He recalled Sonia Gandhi’s visit to Anantapur district, where she witnessed large-scale rural migration due to unemployment, leading to the launch of the scheme from Anantapur on February 2, 2006, under the UPA government. Rudra Raju described the changes as an attack on Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy and the livelihood security of millions of rural poor, emphasizing that MGNREGA remains a globally unique programme guaranteeing employment and dignity.