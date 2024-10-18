3 sand stock points to come up in Nellore dist: Minister Narayana

Nellore: MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana has said that works are under progress for starting three sand stock points from October 21 in the city. Along with district Collector O Anand, the Minister on Thursday inspected sand points at Pennar river in the city.

Minister Narayana said apart from stock points, one each at 48, 49 and 54 divisions in the city, 6,000 tonnes of sand is being produced from three sand points at various places in the district. After starting another three stock points in the city, 22,000 tonnes of sand will be made available in the interest of public, he added.

The Minister informed that it was decided to start another four open sand reaches in Nellore very soon to bring sand available to Prakasam and Bapatla districts also.

He claimed that not a single drop of rainwater was seen on the roads though Nellore city registered about 23 cm of rainfall for the last three days, due to the initiative of the government in removing silt in drains with Rs 54 crore.

Minister Narayana directed the officials concerned to remove flexis and posters at the dividers in the city, adding that pasting of wall posters without permission is strictly prohibited.

Joint Collector Karthik, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surya Teja, RDO Anusha, MRO Lazer and others were present.