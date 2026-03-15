3 sentenced to life for minor boy’s murder

Anantapur: A district court in Anantapur has sentenced three persons to life imprisonment in the murder case of a 11-year-old boy in 2022 at Tippanapalli village of Settur mandal. The case was registered at Settur police station.

The convicted were identified as Golla Chittappa, Golla Eeranna and Murukundappa, all residents of Tippanapalli village. The court also imposed fines of Rs 25,000 on the first accused, Rs 50,000 on the second accused and Rs 10,000 on the third accused. The court directed that the convicts undergo an additional three months of imprisonment if they fail to pay the fine.

According to police, the incident occurred on April 6, 2022, around 2.30 pm, when Vishnuvardhan (11), son of Sanna Eeranna, went to his uncle Chittappa’s orchard to drink water. After noticing that the boy had taken a mango and groundnuts from the orchard, Chittappa questioned him for entering the field.

When the boy reportedly replied that he also had a right to the land, Chittappa, along with Golla Eeranna and Murukundappa, allegedly attacked him and strangled him with a rope, killing him on the spot. The body was later wrapped in a tarpaulin and hidden in a haystack.

Following a complaint by the boy’s father, police registered a case and investigated. The charge sheet was filed by the investigating officer, and the case was argued by Public Prosecutor Vanamala Subbalakshmi. District Judge E Bhimarao delivered the final verdict.

SP P Jagadeesh commended the investigation team, prosecution officials and police personnel who assisted in ensuring the conviction.