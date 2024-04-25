30 Families Switch Allegiance from YSR Congress to Telugu Desam Party in Batladinne Village

In a significant political development, 30 families from Batladinne village in Kavali rural mandal Tallapalem Panchayat have decided to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The ex-MPTC of Kavali society, Bandla Venkatarao, along with 9th ward panchayat member Uppala Ramanamma, led this mass exodus from the YSR Congress to the TDP.

The decision to switch sides was announced at a program held at the Kavali TDP office, where NDA alliance Kavali Assembly MLA candidate Dagumati Venkata warmly welcomed the new members. Kavya Krishna Reddy, a prominent leader within the TDP, presented the families with Telugu Desam Party scarves as a symbol of their new allegiance.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the newly joined leaders highlighted the lack of development in Kavali constituency over the past five years. They expressed their belief that only through the leadership of Kavya Krishna Reddy could the region see the progress and growth it desperately needed.

The shift in loyalties from YSR Congress to Telugu Desam Party marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Batladinne village, with these families hoping for a brighter future under their new party affiliation.