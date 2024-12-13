Mamata expresses satisfaction over speedy conviction in minor girl rape-murder case

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed satisfaction over the speedy completion of the trial, conviction and sentencing process in the ghastly rape and murder of a minor girl at Farakka in the state’s Murshidabad district in October this year

In fact, last week also, she expressed satisfaction over a similar speedy completion of the trial, conviction and sentencing process in a similar ghastly rape and murder of a minor girl at Jaynagar in South 24 Parganas district. That incident also happened in October this year.

“Barely a week ago, @WBPolice and our justice system secured capital punishment within just 62 days for the perpetrator of a brutal rape-murder of a minor in Jaynagar. Today, the death penalty has been awarded to one of two accused in the heinous rape-murder of yet another minor in Farakka on 13.10.24, with his co-accused getting a life term,” the Chief Minister said in a statement posted on X.

She reiterated that her stand is clear that every rapist deserves nothing less than the harshest punishment, which is capital punishment.

"As a society, we must unite to eradicate this heinous social malice. I believe that swift, time-bound trials and punishments will serve as a powerful deterrent, sending a clear message that such crimes will not be tolerated,” the Chief Minister said.

She also congratulated the state police and others involved in the prosecution process for the achievement and said that her thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim.

On Friday, the Jangipur Fast-Track Court at Murshidabad besides sentencing one to death sentence and life-imprisonment for the other, had also directed payment of Rs 20 lakh as compensation to the victim’s family.



