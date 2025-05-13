Live
30 injured after RTC bus hits divider
Highlights
As many as 30 passengers travelling in an APSRTC bus were injured in an accident last late night at Agarala village on Puthalapattu-Naidupeta national highway, 20 km from here.
Tirupati: As many as 30 passengers travelling in an APSRTC bus were injured in an accident last late night at Agarala village on Puthalapattu-Naidupeta national highway, 20 km from here. The RTC bus was coming from Tiruvannamalai in Tamilnadu to Tirumala. According to police sources, the mishap occurred when the driver of the bus lost control and hit the divider before it came to halt, resulting in injuries to 30 mostly children in the bus.
Chandragiri police immediately rushed to the spot and shifted to injured to SVRR government hospital in Tirupati. Preliminary inquiries reveal that over speeding on the part of the driver was said to be the reason for the mishap. A case has been registered.
