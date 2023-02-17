31 compartments in Tirumala filled with devotees, to take 30 hours for darshans

Devotees are reaching Tirumala in large numbers to visit Lord Venkateswara Swamy as a result, 31 compartments on the hill were filled with devotees. TTD officials said that devotees without tokens will get Sarvadarshan in 30 hours.



Meanwhile, as many as 54,469 devotees visited temple and 25,484 tonsured their heads. The TTD has grossed Rs. 3.85 crore yesterday through gifts in hundi

from devotees is.

On the other hand, as part of the eighth day of the Brahmotsavam of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy in Tirupati, Rathorsavam will be held with grandeur on Saturday. The temple officials said that deity will rode the chariot at 5.30 am, and from 7.10 am to 8.30 am, he will visit the devotees on the chariot in the four Mada streets of the temple. It is said that Swami will ride on a horse from 7 to 8 pm.