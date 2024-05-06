Poll battle heats up in Bellary election arena

Ballari: For the past one month, the political flags flying in the urban and rural areas of Bellary Lok Sabha constituency, meetings, ceremonies, road shows, open campaign meetings, and only 48 hours left for the public to take decision on selecting the candidates in Bellary district.

The candidates from Congress, BJP, other parties and Independents are in the election arena for Ballari Lok Sabha constituency, which includes Ballari and Vijayanagar districts. As soon as the notification came out on 12th, the candidates who filed their candidature through a big procession started a furious campaign across the constituency. There is a direct fight between Congress and BJP and it is full of power show between two leaders. Also this is a very important election to win for BJP candidate B Sriramulu against Congress candidate E Thukaram.

To attract voters, both the parties are trying to seek attention of voters by holding campaigns and conventions in competition. A host of national and state level leaders had flocked to the district to seek vote for the candidates. The open campaign conducted by the political parties in the district for the last one month will come to an end on the evening on April 5, and the candidates are all set for door-to-door visits.

The leaders of all political parties are ready to go to the doorstep seeking votes. They are trying to attract voters till the last moment of the Lok Sabha elections which have reached the final stage. Moreover, during the visit, the party workers have got got information about voters residence in the other districts and state and through that they also started an effort to bring them.

On the other hand, they have also taken the initiative to contact those who have migrated from the rural areas and bring them on the polling day.

Bellary Lok Sabha constituency has become a battleground of prestige and charisma for Congress and BJP candidates who have taken it seriously. Thus Congress and BJP parties have taken great care of the constituency and MLAs of 8 assembly constituencies within the constituency have been given the responsibility of winning the candidates of their respective parties.

Due to this, the MLAs in the respective constituencies are campaigning furiously and making various strategies to attract the voters to their candidate and party.

They are gathering votes through various programs including convention, campaign, road show, war of words and on the other side they are coming with new plans just before the two days of the polling day to decide the fate of the election for the political parties and candidates. Thus, political circles say that there is a high possibility of change in voters mindset in the election arena by devising various strategies to attract voters for two days before polling.