3,14,984 graduates to vote in Godavari dists

Eluru : Election Returning Officer and district collector K Vetri Selvi said that the arrangements have been for Graduate MLC Constituency elections in East and West Godavari districts to be held on Thursday.

After visiting the distribution centre set up at the Tribal Bhavan here on Wednesday, she explained the polling arrangements to the media. She said that 456 polling stations have been set up for the graduates to exercise their voting rights in this election.

Out of these, a total of 3,14,984 graduates will exercise their voting rights. She said that 66 polling stations have been set up for 42,282 voters to exercise their voting rights in Eluru district. Webcasting has been set up to observe the polling process. She said that 35 candidates are contesting in this election. For the conduct of the election, 545 presiding officers, 545 assistant presiding officers, 1080 other polling staff, and 2,714 election staff including 544 micro-observers have been appointed in the joint West Godavari district. For Eluru district, 400 personnel have been appointed, including 80 POs, 80 APOs, 160 additional election personnel, and 80 observers. For Eluru district, 10 zonal officers and 14 route officers have been appointed. A toll-free number 18002331077 has been set up to file complaints related to the elections and 1950 numbers have been set up for voters to know the details of their vote and polling station.