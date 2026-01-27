3.14L students got ‘Talliki Vandanam’ benefits in Nandyal: Collector

Nandyal: The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with grandeur at Government Degree College Parade ground in Nandyal on Monday. District Collector G Raja Kumari, the chief guest, unfurled the National Flag and received the ceremonial salute alongside SP Suneel Sheoran.

In her keynote address, Collector Raja Kumari detailed the district's significant strides in agriculture and infrastructure. According to her, during 2025 Rabi season, cultivation exceeded targets, reaching 1.76 lakh hectares. Under PM-Kisan, Rs 280 crore was credited to over 2 lakh farmers, while banks sanctioned Rs 1,920 crore in crop loans. Additionally, irrigation water from the Srisailam project supported nearly 6 lakh acres during Kharif.

She said that benefits were provided to over 3.14 lakh students via ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme. A 100-day action plan is currently in place to ensure 100% success for Class X students. She informed that investment of Rs 259 crore led to the establishment of 3,870 MSMEs, creating 17,601 jobs. Furthermore, Rs 825 crore is being utilized for road and bridge works, while the Jal Jeevan Mission has 420 active projects to secure rural drinking water.