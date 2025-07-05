32nd APNEUROCON conference inaugurated

Nellore: The 32nd Andhra Pradesh State NEUROCON 2025 was inaugurated on July 4 at Narayana Medical College, Nellore, led by Dr Sampath Kumar, Organising Secretary and Head of Neurology, and Dr P Srinivasulu Reddy, President of Simhapuri Neuro Club. Hosted by Simhapuri Neuro Club and the Andhra Pradesh Neurosciences Association, with support from Narayana Medical Institutions, the three-day event (July 4-6) focuses on advancing neurosciences.Dr Sampath Kumar highlighted the importance of continuous learning, with the conference opening with workshops on surgical options for drug-resistant epilepsy, stroke treatment, and spinal disorders to enhance clinical skills.

He thanked Dr Ponguru Narayana, Founder Chairman of Narayana Medical Institutions, for his support.Attracting over 600 medical professionals and 70 national speakers, NEUROCON 2025 is one of Andhra Pradesh’s largest neurosciences gatherings this year. Dr P Srinivasulu Reddy noted Nellore’s pride in hosting the event for the third time, following successful conferences in 2007 and 2017, emphasizing the region’s growing academic foundation.Dr Venkata Ramanamurthy, General Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Neurosciences Association, praised the organizing team’s efforts. The conference aims to foster collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and advancements in neurosciences across the state.