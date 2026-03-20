337 beneficiaries get plots in second phase

Tirupati: In a major development for a long standing land dispute, the district administration has completed the second phase allotment of plots to 337 land pooling beneficiaries in Settipalli village.

The digital lottery was conducted on Thursday at the Collectorate during which 312 families received residential plot pattas and 25 families were allotted agricultural land pattas.

The programme was chaired by district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and city MLA Arani Srinivasulu, Joint Collector R Govinda Rao and TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Venkateswar said the exercise was taken up after resolving multiple court cases and other administrative hurdles that had blocked distribution of the remaining plots since the first phase of allotments in January.

Earlier this year, on Sankranti, the State government had already distributed 1,711 residential plots to Settipalli families through an e lottery, leaving about 337 additional plots tied up in litigation.

He said after intensive coordination with higher authorities, all relevant cases were disposed of, enabling the district administration to complete the second phase lottery in March.

Officials said the next step will be to initiate mass registration of the allotted plots, a process that had been stalled for years because the Settipalli land was earlier listed under 22A category.

The Collector also said that preliminary works will begin soon, including ground breaking ceremonies for internal roads in the plotted areas, followed by other infrastructure including drainage, street lighting, water supply, and electricity. The Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) will handle the detailed execution of these works, with a target of transforming the area into a planned residential and commercial hub, he added.

City MLA Arani Srinivasulu hailed the completion of both allotment phases as the fulfilment of a long delayed promise to the people of Settipalli. He noted that many families had been waiting for decades for secure land rights and that the first phase through Sankranti programme and the second phase now completed will give them a firm foundation for building homes and livelihoods.

TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy added that the authority will also coordinate the development of support facilities including crematorium, sub station, and IT oriented infrastructure in the vicinity, ensuring that the village is integrated into the city’s growth plan.