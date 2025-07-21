35 primary schools to be upgraded to model status

Chittoor: As part of a major educational infrastructure push, 35 primary schools in Kuppam Assembly constituency have been sanctioned for upgradation as model schools.

District Collector Sumit Kumar directed officials to expedite the construction works and ensure their completion within 100 days.

The Collector stated that the State government has approved the upgradation of these 35 primary schools across various mandals of the constituency. Specifically, construction in Kuppam mandal will cover 10 schools under the supervision of Samagra Shiksha APC, eight schools in Santhipuram mandal and seven in Gudipalli mandal will be overseen by the AP Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC), while 10 schools in Ramakuppam mandal will be monitored by the Panchayat Raj SE.

Each model school is planned to have five classrooms and five teachers. The government has sanctioned Rs 10.36 crore for the construction works, with strict instructions to start immediately and complete within the stipulated timeframe.

Sumit Kumar instructed that measures be taken by Kadapa PWD and Samagra Shiksha APC to procure essential infrastructure including RO plants, doors, desks and other school-related materials for all 35 schools.

The Collector made it clear that the works must meet quality standards across all 11 components involved, and there should be no compromise in this regard.

He directed that progress reports, including details of sanctioned works, construction progress, and expenditure, be regularly submitted by the Samagra Shiksha APC. Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) of the respective mandals have been asked to frequently inspect the construction works and facilitate their speedy completion.

Tenders should be called for procuring the necessary construction material.

For every 25 per cent of construction work completed, measurement books (M-books) should be prepared and sent to the Samagra Shiksha APC to facilitate timely fund disbursement. Efforts will be made to ensure that payments are released promptly for every certified bill uploaded, the Collector added.