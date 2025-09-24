36 lakh Laddu Prasadams to meet demand

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha announced that the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri has made elaborate arrangements to ensure adequate supply of Laddu Prasadam during the 11-day Dasara Sarannavaratri celebrations. The temple authorities have estimated the requirement at nearly 36 lakh Laddus, keeping in view the heavy inflow of devotees.

On Tuesday, the collector inspected the Laddu Potu, the prasadam preparation centre located near Kanaka Durga Nagar. He personally observed the preparation process, checked the stock position, and instructed officials to be ready to scale up production in case of additional demand.

He said that an unprecedented number of devotees is expected to visit the temple on Moola Nakshatram day (September 29), considered the most auspicious day of the festivities. He said that special arrangements are being made to meet the huge demand for Laddu Prasadam on that day, with free distribution of Laddus to all devotees.

The collector further stated that the temple management is ready to increase the number of Laddu counters in the city to ease access for devotees. At present, sales counters are operational at Kanaka Durga Nagar, Railway Station, and Bus Stand, and more outlets may be opened if needed.

Temple Laddu Centre officer MSL Srinivas, supervisor Srinivasa Rao, and other staff accompanied the Collector during the inspection.