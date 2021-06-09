3.7 lakh petty traders receive benefit in Anantapur district

Anantapur: Roads and Buildings Minister M Sankara Narayana has hailed the newly launched scheme 'Jagananna Thodu' as a boon to the small and petty traders in the State.

This scheme is to instill confidence in small and petty traders whose livelihood has been affected by the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

This comes as a morale booster to millions of people who depend on petty trades for their livelihood. Speaking on the occasion, Narayana said that this scheme is to benefit 3.70 lakh petty traders in the district who are to receive Rs 10,000 from the government for investment in their petty businesses during the pandemic lockdown conditions. This is an interest-free loan given by the government.

He said that last year 5.35 lakh beneficiaries got interest-free loan during the first corona wave. Around Rs 9 crores worth of loans are being disbursed in the district. The schemes implemented by the State government are of unprecedented nature in the country and no State government has done what Chief Minister Jagan Reddy is doing in AP, he added.