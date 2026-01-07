Private bus catches fire on Kovvuru flyover, no casualties

A private bus was completely engulfed in flames on the Kovvuru flyover in the East Godavari district on Wednesday morning. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Devakumar and Circle Inspector K. Vishwam, the incident occurred when a bus travelling from Khammam to Visakhapatnam suffered a short circuit in its self-starter motor as it approached the flyover, leading to a sudden outbreak of fire.

The driver quickly reacted to the emerging danger by bringing the vehicle to a stop, allowing all six passengers and four crew members to evacuate safely. Local fire department personnel arrived promptly at the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control.

The affected passengers were subsequently transferred to another bus. Kovvuru Fire Officer AVN Venu assessed the situation, estimating the loss to be around Rs. 80 lakhs.