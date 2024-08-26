38 villages facing kidney problems to get water soon

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Srijana on Sunday announced that efforts are on to complete the drinking water project works to supply potable drinking water to 38 villages in A Konduru mandal of NTR district. She said the state government has decided to complete the pipeline laying and other works by June 2025.

Speaking to media, collector said the state government has taken up the drinking water project to supply potable drinking water to 38 villages, where people are suffering from kidney ailments.

She informed that the project has been taken up at a cost is Rs 49.94 crore and the Rural Water Supply department is monitoring the work. So far Krishna river water pipeline was laid up to Mylavaram, water is supplied to villages of A Konduru mandal through tankers and drinking water pipeline works will continue up to A Konduru mandal, collector said. Giving details of the project, collector Srijana said under the permanent project, an overhead reservoir is being constructed on a hill near the Kudapa sump.

From the reservoir, drinking water will be supplied to 38 villages facing kidney problems through pipelines. She informed that overhead tank works are on the final stage and will be completed very soon.

Pipeline laying works are completed for a distance of 30 km and another 70-km pipeline works are at the finishing state. She said 200-km pipeline works are proposed for the project. 14 more overhead tanks are being constructed under the project to cover 38 villages. Collector is reviewing the progress of the works and hoped it will be completed by June 2025.