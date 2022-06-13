38,000 doctors, medical staff to be recruited soon: Minister

Chittoor: Stage has been set for filling 38,000 vacancies of doctors and para-medical staff in the state, according to P Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Energy, Forest, Mines and Environment.

Inaugurating Bandakindaplli sachivalayam building constructed with an outlay of Rs 40 lakh at Rompicherla mandal in Punganur Assembly constituency on Sunday, he said that one government medical college would be established in each district. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it mandatory to set up Sachivalayam, Rythu Bharosa Kendram, YSR Health Clinic, Anganwadi centre and Bulk Milk Cooling Centre in each village. He said modernisation of government hospitals with sophisticated equipment would be ensured under Nadu Nedu scheme within three instalments. He said NABARD has agreed to sanction Rs 8,700 crore for providing drinking water through pipelines to each house. Even Jagan Mohan Reddy has given green signal for the proposed project, he added. He said Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam has been receiving huge response from all sections of people. ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu enlisted the achievements of YSRCP government particularly in respect of development and welfare schemes. District Collector M Hari Narayanan and TTD Trust Board member P Ashok Kumar were present.