390 traffic ambassadors appointed to ease traffic bottlenecks, says CP

Vijayawada: Commissioner of police SV Rajasekhar Babu has said traffic ambassadors will play a significant role in checking traffic congestion in the city by passing information to the command control room or traffic police. He addressed the newly appointed traffic ambassadors at a private function hall on Monday and sought their cooperation. He explained their role to help the traffic police resolve the traffic congestions in the city. He said the city police are already using the drone live coverage on the highways and CCTV cameras to get information on traffic.

Rajasekhara said the Command Control is monitoring the traffic in the city with the help of Astram app, CCTV cameras and drone live coverage.

He said traffic is blocked in and around the city sometimes due to protests, rallies, accidents, natural calamities and other incidents and traffic ambassadors can help the traffic police to clear the traffic and smooth passing of vehicles by sending photos or giving text messages to the Command Control room and the traffic police.

He said 390 traffic ambassadors are appointed initially and they are connected to the traffic police in WhatsApp groups. If a traffic jam takes place in the city these traffic ambassadors will take the photos with mobiles and send them to command control room.

The local traffic police rush to the spot and clear the traffic for smooth passing of vehicles. He said ambulances can be benefited by addressing the traffic problems at junctions.

He said the Astram app being used to solve the traffic problem was beneficial during October and November. Commissioner has asked the traffic ambassadors to cooperate with the city police.

Law and Order DCP Gautami Saali, DCP traffic Krishna Murthy Naidu, Crime DCP Tirumaleswar Reddy, traffic additional DCP AVL Prasanna Kumar and other officials attended the meeting.