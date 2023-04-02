Kurnool: 4 held in connection with missing articles from PS

Police arrested four persons in connection with stealing of seized silver ornaments 105 kg and a cash of Rs 2.05 lakh kept in almirah of Kurnool Taluka Urban police station. Addressing media conference at Ved Vyas Auditorium here on Saturday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Kaushal said that during investigation by the DSP level officer, it was found that four cops were involved in the theft and all were arrested and recovered a cash of Rs 10 lakh besides 81.52 kilograms of silver ornaments from them.





The accused have been identified as woman head constable L Amaravathi, constable GV Ramana Babu, B Vijay Bhaskar, husband of head constable and B Bharat Simha, brother of Vijay Bhaskar. It may be recalled that during vehicle checking conducted at Panchalingala border checkpost, the police seized 105 kg silver ornaments and a cash of Rs 2.05 lakh from two persons, Santhana Bharati and Govinda Raj, who were transporting them to Salem in Tamil Nadu state from Hyderabad without valid documents on January 27, 2021. After seizing, the silver articles and cash were kept in almirah of Kurnool Taluka Urban police station. When the two traders came to claim confiscated silver articles and cash on March 27, the police opened the almirah and they were shocked to find that the preserved articles and cash had gone missing. With this the SP ordered probe and appointed a DSP level officer for the same. A case under relevant sections has been filed and they would be produced in the court for initiating further action. Additional SP D Prasad was present.











