Kurnool: 4 held in connection with missing articles from PS
The cops recover Rs10 lakh cash and 81.52 kg silver articles from the accused
The accused have been identified as woman head constable L Amaravathi, constable GV Ramana Babu, B Vijay Bhaskar, husband of head constable and B Bharat Simha, brother of Vijay Bhaskar. It may be recalled that during vehicle checking conducted at Panchalingala border checkpost, the police seized 105 kg silver ornaments and a cash of Rs 2.05 lakh from two persons, Santhana Bharati and Govinda Raj, who were transporting them to Salem in Tamil Nadu state from Hyderabad without valid documents on January 27, 2021. After seizing, the silver articles and cash were kept in almirah of Kurnool Taluka Urban police station. When the two traders came to claim confiscated silver articles and cash on March 27, the police opened the almirah and they were shocked to find that the preserved articles and cash had gone missing. With this the SP ordered probe and appointed a DSP level officer for the same. A case under relevant sections has been filed and they would be produced in the court for initiating further action. Additional SP D Prasad was present.