4 Kurnool residents killed in Karnataka road accident

A devastating road accident occurred late Tuesday night involving a vehicle carrying students from the Mantralayam Vedapatshala in Kurnool district. The vehicle, which was en route to the Hampi temple for a pilgrimage, overturned near Sindhanur, resulting in the tragic deaths of the driver and three students.

The group of 14 students had embarked on their journey to worship Narahari Tirtha when the accident took place. The victims include the driver, identified as Shiva, and students Abhilasha, Haivadana, and Sujendra, all of whom lost their lives at the scene.

In addition to the fatalities, several other students sustained injuries in the incident. Emergency services responded quickly, and the injured were transported to Sindhanur Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, and the local community is mourning the loss of young lives during what should have been a spiritually enriching journey