4-lane road to solve problem of increasing traffic in Kakinada

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that proposals have been prepared for the construction of four-lane road on the Samalkot-Achampetroute as part of the project to connect the Kakinada Anchorage Port with NH-16.

The Collector held a review meeting with officials and various organisations along with Joint Collector Dr G Lakshmisha regarding NH-16 project at Collectorate here on Tuesday.

He said the alignment designed by the National Highways Authority was acceptable in view of the rapid increase in traffic due to commercial activities through the Kakinada port. He said that the distance from Atchampet to Somolkot is 11.3 km. And the road, which will be built at a distance will create an alignment without any impact on the GVK Power Plant, FCI godowns, RAK Ceramics and sugar factories. He said the decision to build the service road was taken after considering the proposals of various leading companies.

Due to the construction of this service road, there will be no problem and other issues for vehicles going to the NH -16. District National Highways Authority SE D Surendranath explained the construction of Samalkot – Athcampet road through the powerpoint presentation. DRO Ch Sattibabu, Kakinada RDO AG Chinni Krishna and others were present.