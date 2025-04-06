  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

41 MITS students receive HDFC Parivartan scholarships

41 MITS students receive HDFC Parivartan scholarships
x
Highlights

Asmany as 41 students from Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) have been selected for the prestigious Educational Crisis Scholarship Support (ECSS) under HDFC Bank’s Parivartan programme.

Madanapalle: Asmany as 41 students from Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) have been selected for the prestigious Educational Crisis Scholarship Support (ECSS) under HDFC Bank’s Parivartan programme.

Announcing the achievement on Saturday, Principal Dr C Yuvaraj said the merit-cum-need-based scholarships were awarded to support students in financial need. Among the recipients, three MBA students received Rs 75,000 each, 37 MCA students received Rs 35,000 each and one B Tech student received Rs 50,000.

College Correspondent Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, Executive Director Keerthi Nadella, Principal Dr Yuvaraj, Vice-Principal Dr C Kamal Basha, Student Welfare Officers Dr Sameena and Moulali congratulated the awardees and lauded HDFC Bank’s efforts in supporting education through financial aid.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick