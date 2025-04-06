41 MITS students receive HDFC Parivartan scholarships

Madanapalle: Asmany as 41 students from Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) have been selected for the prestigious Educational Crisis Scholarship Support (ECSS) under HDFC Bank’s Parivartan programme.

Announcing the achievement on Saturday, Principal Dr C Yuvaraj said the merit-cum-need-based scholarships were awarded to support students in financial need. Among the recipients, three MBA students received Rs 75,000 each, 37 MCA students received Rs 35,000 each and one B Tech student received Rs 50,000.

College Correspondent Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, Executive Director Keerthi Nadella, Principal Dr Yuvaraj, Vice-Principal Dr C Kamal Basha, Student Welfare Officers Dr Sameena and Moulali congratulated the awardees and lauded HDFC Bank’s efforts in supporting education through financial aid.