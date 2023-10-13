420 houses inaugurated at Kayam layout

Tirupati: Festive atmosphere prevailed at Kayam layout of Vadamalapeta mandal on Thursday with mass housewarming functions, in which Minister RK Roja, district Collector Venkataramana Reddy and other officials attended the event.

Out of the 889 houses sanctioned in 27.2 acres layout, 420 were completed and the beneficiaries of these houses performed housewarming on Thursday. As part of the State-wide programme, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated five lakh houses across the State from Samalkot in Kakinada district, on the same day.

Speaking at the function held at Kayam layout, Minister Roja was all praises for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for fulfilling the dream of the poor people of having own house, with the flagship housing programme. She noted that now the poor can live a respectful life by having their own house. The CM has been providing welfare schemes for women only to empower them to lead the family more confidently, she added.

The Minister recalled that the CM has issued 20.75 lakh house site pattas, worth Rs 76,000 crores. Under housing for all scheme, Jagananna colonies are being built, which have become townships. House construction is going on in Vadamalapeta mandal on a large scale and the beneficiaries are getting houses, each measuring 300 sq ft, for just Rs 1 with all rights and basic amenities.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy stated the almost everyone will have a target of having their own house, which became a reality with the government’s housing scheme. In Tirupati district, 72,000 house site pattas are being distributed and the officials strived hard in completing 31,692 houses while the remaining houses are at different stages.

The Collector informed that 10,000 more houses will be completed in December and would be handed over to the beneficiaries. He lauded the efforts of housing and engineering departments. who put in dedicated efforts in completing these houses. Electricity, drinking water connections and other basic infrastructure has been provided to the completed houses.

Chittoor MP N Reddeppa stated that even the Chief Ministers of other States also praising the AP housing scheme. District housing officer Venkateswara Rao, Special officer Ramachandra Reddy, DE Chandrasekhar Babu, other officials and representatives of local bodies were present on the occasion.