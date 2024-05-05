BJP chief Nadda releases manifesto for Odisha polls

Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Sunday released its manifesto for the Odisha Assembly elections. Titled 'Modi Ka Guarantee for Odisha 2024', the manifesto was unveiled by BJP president J P Nadda.

''We will aim to create 25 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' in Odisha by 2027. For this, we will create industrial clusters for every 500 self-help groups, wherein we will provide facility management for product marketing and promotion,'' Nadda said.

The BJP promised to provide 3.5 lakh jobs by 2029 and said it will fill up 65,000 vacant government posts in a transparent manner within two years.

The party also promised that it would return the money people lost by investing in chit fund companies within 18 months, and implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme within 100 days.