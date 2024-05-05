  • Menu
2 terrorist associates held in J&K's Shopian

Two terrorist associates were arrested by a joint security forces team in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, and arms, ammunition, and grenades recovered from their possession, police said.

"Acting on specific information, police, along with the army's 34RR and the CRPF's 178 Bn, established a checkpoint in Aloora Imamsahib village of Shopian. During checking, the joint party intercepted and arrested two terrorist associates, identified as Amir Ahmad Mir, son of Zahoor Ahmad Mir, and Zaffer Azad, son of Azad Hussain Ganaie, both residents of Mandujian," a police official said.

During their search, a pistol along with a Magazine, eight rounds, two Chinese grenades and other incriminating materials were recovered, the official said, adding that police have registered an FIR and further investigation has been initiated.

