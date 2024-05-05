Ethan Hawke talks about how he hated being Gen X poster boy after 'Reality Bites'

Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke, has shared that he did not love being associated with one of his most iconic roles.

The actor, 53, recalled his 1994 classic 'Reality Bites', a comedy-drama about recent college graduates that cemented Hawke's status as a Generation X star, reports 'People' magazine.

He said: "There was a time when it annoyed me because I was worried it was going to somehow be prohibitive to growing up, but now I kind of love it. I like Gen X."

As per 'People', 'Reality Bites' co-starred Winona Ryder, Ben Stiller and Steve Zahn, and made for Stiller's feature directorial debut.

Hawke portrayed musician Troy Dyer in the film, which follows four friends as they navigate relationships and jobs some time after graduating college.

The actor told 'People': "The thing about Reality Bites that I'm amazed by is I think Ben turned into one of the best directors of my generation. I think he's brilliant, and that was his first film, and that movie exists as kind of great. I'm proud of it as it's representative of its moment."

Despite the film's status as a cult classic, Hawke says most fans don't recognise him from the film.

"The weird thing about my career is there's certain people that just think I'm the guy from 'Moon Knight'," he said, referencing his superhero series for Marvel Studios.

"There's certain people that don't know I was in any other movie besides Training Day."