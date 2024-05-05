Rains, with hailstorm and strong winds, wreak havoc in parts of Manipur

After a heat wave for over three weeks, heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds and hail, lashed several parts of Manipur on Sunday, damaging a large number of houses and other buildings, vehicles and leaving trees and power poles uprooted, officials said.

Officials said that a large number of houses were damaged in different parts of the state with the heavy hailstones leaving holes in tin roofs while the strong winds blew away hutments in different districts, leaving many people homeless.

The hailstorm was so powerful that parts of the valley areas of Imphal East and Imphal West Districts were blanketed with 4-5 inches of ice, resembling a landscape covered in thick snow.

Vehicles parked in the open either developed cracks or were badly damaged.

A huge number of trees and electric poles were also uprooted in many areas by the winds.

Traffic in various places, including Imphal, was also disrupted due to the hailstorms and debris, caused by the rains and gusty winds.

Officials said that the damages to houses and properties are being assessed.

The Meteorological Department issued an orange alert and predicted heavy to very heavy rains in several northeastern states, including Manipur, till Tuesday.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the state government would provide compensation for the damages to houses and other properties as well as crops.

"Request all those whose houses were damaged in today's heavy hailstorm to submit photographs to their respective deputy commissioner for immediate repair," he posted on Facebook.

The Chief Minister, in a post on X, said that in the wake of the hailstorm impacting several areas across Manipur, their priority is ensuring swift assistance for those in need.

"To extend support, we've established helpline numbers in various districts," he said and provided helpline numbers for 13 districts.