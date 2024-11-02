4,27 lakh to benefit from Deepam-2 scheme: TG Bharath

Kurnool: Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is lighting up the lives of poor people through Deepam-2 scheme. As part of the implementation of Super Six scheme, three free LPG gas cylinders is being provided to around 4,27,851 beneficiaries. He launched Deepam-2 schemeat Sunaina Auditorium here on Friday.

Minister Bharath said the CM, who assured people to extend welfare schemes, has kept his word. Immediately after forming government, TDP has hiked NTR Bharosa pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs4,000 and the pension is being given to the beneficiaries at their door steps on the 1stof every month. As part of the Super Six scheme, Deepam-2 is also being implemented. Three cylinders would be given to the beneficiaries under the scheme, for which the State government is spending Rs3,000 for every beneficiary. Every assurance given under super six scheme is being implemented, he stated.

Bharath further said that with the coordination of State and Central governments, Rs2,800 crores have been sanctioned for the development of Orvakal Industrial Corridor. Setting up of industries will put an end to unemployment problem as thousands of job opportunities would generate. The Minister called upon free gas cylinder beneficiaries to call 1967 toll free number in case of any problem. Later the Minister distributed NTR Bharosa pensions to the beneficiaries. Kurnool Member of Parliament, PanchalingalaBastipati Nagaraju, Joint Collector Dr B Navya, State civil supplies director Lakshminarayan and others participated.