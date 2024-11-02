Live
- Coal India Ltd steps into 50th year with 9-fold leap in production
- CM assures that AP roads will be made pothole-free
- SS(UBT)’s Arvind Sawant apologises, buries ‘maal’ slur on Sena candidate Shaina
- South Korean, Canadian defence ministers condemn North Korean troop dispatch to Russia
- IMF sees India driving growth in Asia-Pacific region
- Implementing Shakti free travel scheme difficult, but won’t stop it: Karnataka Transport Minister
- Japan sees hottest October since record keeping
- Woman Killed By Speeding SUV In Greater Noida; 17-Year-Old Driver Detained
- ‘BJP states copying our model,’ claims Karnataka Dy CM amid criticism over ‘unrealistic’ promises
- Tragic Accident In J&K’s Reasi: Woman, Infant, And Teenager Die As Car Plunges Into Gorge
Just In
4,27 lakh to benefit from Deepam-2 scheme: TG Bharath
Says Rs 2,800 crore sanctioned for developing Orvakal Industrial Corridor
Kurnool: Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is lighting up the lives of poor people through Deepam-2 scheme. As part of the implementation of Super Six scheme, three free LPG gas cylinders is being provided to around 4,27,851 beneficiaries. He launched Deepam-2 schemeat Sunaina Auditorium here on Friday.
Minister Bharath said the CM, who assured people to extend welfare schemes, has kept his word. Immediately after forming government, TDP has hiked NTR Bharosa pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs4,000 and the pension is being given to the beneficiaries at their door steps on the 1stof every month. As part of the Super Six scheme, Deepam-2 is also being implemented. Three cylinders would be given to the beneficiaries under the scheme, for which the State government is spending Rs3,000 for every beneficiary. Every assurance given under super six scheme is being implemented, he stated.
Bharath further said that with the coordination of State and Central governments, Rs2,800 crores have been sanctioned for the development of Orvakal Industrial Corridor. Setting up of industries will put an end to unemployment problem as thousands of job opportunities would generate. The Minister called upon free gas cylinder beneficiaries to call 1967 toll free number in case of any problem. Later the Minister distributed NTR Bharosa pensions to the beneficiaries. Kurnool Member of Parliament, PanchalingalaBastipati Nagaraju, Joint Collector Dr B Navya, State civil supplies director Lakshminarayan and others participated.