4,27,673 voters to exercise franchise in 2nd phase polling

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan has said that all necessary arrangements are made to conduct the second phase of polling and counting process in both Kurnool and Nandyal divisions on Saturday. The polling would start at 6.30 am at these divisions at 13 notified mandals. The collector accompanied by the Superintendent of Police Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli addressed a media conference at the Collector's conference hall here on Friday.

Pandiyan said polling would be conducted for 183 gram sarpanches out of 240 and the remaining 57 were declared unanimous. As many as 519 aspirants are contesting for 183 gram sarpanch posts.

For ward members, 2,482 posts were notified, of them 933 were declared unanimous and for the remaining 1,369 posts 3,496 aspirants are in fray. He further said that 4,27,673 voters would exercise their franchise in the second phase of polling at the 1964 polling stations set up across the two revenue divisions.

Superintendent of Police Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said that strict police bandobast has been arranged at all polling stations. Around 2,000 policemen and 5,894 polling officials were deployed for ensuring smooth conduct of polling, stated the SP and added that section 144 would be in force at the polling stations. The polling of votes would start by 6.30 in the morning and will continue up to 3.30 pm. Later counting of votes would start by 4.00 and the winning sarpanch candidate would be announced immediately. Later election of deputy sarpanch would follow, stated the SP.

Joint collectors Syed Khaza Mohiuddin and Rama Sunder Reddy were present in the press conference.