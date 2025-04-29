43,021 ‘Golden Families’ identified through P4 survey: Collector

Nandyal: District collector G Raja Kumari announced that 43,021 ‘Golden Families’ have been identified in the district through the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) survey. The collector conducted a review meeting on various developmental activities following the Praja Parishkara Vedika (Public Grievance Redressal Forum) held at the PGRES Hall in the Collectorate on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that the P4 survey aims to eradicate poverty by categorizing the wealthy individuals as ‘guides’ and the most impoverished as ‘Golden Families’. 43,021 families have been classified as Golden Families in the district.

She directed Mandal Tahsildars, Municipal Commissioners, and MPDOs to identify affluent individuals in their respective areas and register them as guides. She also encouraged district officials to take inspiration from Guide Families and extend help to the Golden Families. As part of this initiative, the Red Cross Society has come forward to support the Chenchu tribal families.

The Collector also announced that a blood storage center would soon be established at the Minor Irrigation Office premises located at Canal Compound in Nandyal. Individuals could obtain a lifetime membership in the Red Cross Society by paying a fee of Rs.1,000. Additionally, paying Rs 12,000 would confer the title of Vice Patron, and Rs.25,000 would bestow the title of Patron. Patrons and Vice Patrons will receive certificates from the President, other members will be certified by the Governor.

District officials were urged to enroll for lifetime membership by submitting Rs.1,000 along with an Aadhaar card and two passport-sized photographs.

The Collector also mentioned that instead of sending files regarding AP Civil Supplies (APCAS) contractual appointments through the in-charge minister, steps would be taken to route them through the district collector for faster processing.

Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, DRO Ramu Naik, Deputy Collectors, and several district officials participated in the meeting.