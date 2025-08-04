44% reservation for BCs in legislative bodies demanded

Anantapur: A heartfelt felicitation ceremony for Bahujan public representatives was successfully conducted in Anantapur town, organised jointly by the Reservation Protection Committee (RPS) and Reservation Employees Federation (REF).

The event was led by RPS and REF founder Dr Potula Nagaraju and presided over by REF State President Dr R Narayana Naik at Lalita Kala Parishad.

The programme highlighted the urgent demand for 44% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in Parliament and legislative assemblies, in proportion to their population share.

Leaders urged all parties to push for a resolution in the Union Cabinet to implement this demand. Speakers emphasised equitable representation for BCs across all sectors.

Key guests included BCY Party President Ramachandra Yadav, V Varaprasad, Pulivendula Municipal Chairman Potula Suresh, former MLC and Nataka Academy Chairperson Chamalluru Haritha, and 93 BC Castes United Forum State President Makireddy Bhaskar Ganesh Babu. Other notable attendees included Akbar Basha (PCC Karnataka Minority Cell), Prashanth Simha (Karnataka Youth Congress), P Venkateshwarlu, artist Warangal Srinivas, and RPS National Vice President Chintala Mohan.

Several state and national-level coordinators and secretaries from RPS and REF also participated, including J Nagabhushanam, T Raja Ramesh, Chinta Chintanna, Vitthal Goud, Pullayya Balaraju, Vivek Yadav, Nag Madhu Yadav, Katik Jayaram, Anand (AIBSP), Narayanaswamy, Srinivas Yadav (NSUI), and Dr Chinta Chandramohan.

The event concluded with a strong collective call for reservation justice and political empowerment of BC communities across India.