BJP conducts statewide Namah Sivaya’ chanting

Vijayawada: IN response to a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP state committee organised the chanting of ‘Om Namah Sivaya’ in Siva temples across the state on Saturday as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv programme.

As part of the statewide initiative, BJP state president P V N Madhav offered special prayers and led the chanting of Omkar Mantra at the Kashi Visweswara Swamy temple at Satyanarayanapuram here. Temple authorities accorded him a traditional Poornakumbham welcome on his arrival. Addressing the gathering, Madhav said the Somnath temple stands as a symbol of India’s spiritual pride and Sanatana Dharma.

He stated that any attack on the Somnath temple was not merely an attack on a place of worship but an assault on the nation’s cultural and spiritual foundations.

Recalling historical events, Madhav said the first attack on the Somnath temple took place nearly 1,000 years ago, when invaders such as Muhammad of Ghazni and Muhammad Ghori repeatedly vandalised the shrine and killed priests.

He asserted that those who desecrated the Siva Lingam ultimately faced defeat, proving that destructive ideologies cannot overpower dharma. The glory of Somnath, he added, is inseparable from the glory of the nation.

Madhav recalled that after Independence in 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had urged the reconstruction of the destroyed Somnath temple. Although the then Congress government did not take immediate action, a decision was made to rebuild the grand temple in 1951. He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would formally launch the Somnath Swabhiman Parv on Sunday, describing it as a nationwide movement to reaffirm India’s civilisational values and spiritual unity. He also expressed happiness over Swami Radha Mohan Das's participation in the programme.

The meeting was presided over by NTR district BJP president Adduri Sriram. BJP state vice-president Garapati Sitaramanjaneya Chowdary, state general secretary Sannapureddy Dayakar Reddy, party spokesperson Shaikh Baji, SC Morcha State president Panatala Suresh, state secretary Boddu Nagalakshmi and several party leaders, saints, and activists attended the programme.