44th Nat’l Masters Athletics Championship from Feb 6

Visakhapatnam: Veteran Athletics Association of Visakhapatnam (VAAV) chief petran Kamal Baid called for athletes to win the 44th National Masters Athletics Championship-2025 scheduled from February 6 in Rajasthan and increase the brand value of Visakhapatnam.

Felicitating the members of the VAAV, who won 82 gold, bronze and silver medals in the recent state-level competitions in Gudivada here on Friday, Kamal Baid opined that the number of athletes increased to compete in the national level only if their talent is recognised.

Janakulam Foundation managing trustee and VAAV new chief advisor Chintalapati Satyadev assured that the association is financially encouraging athletes who won medals at the national and international levels.

During the programme, Rs 2,500 cash was presented to 33 athletes by Kamal Baid, Mahavir International AP and Odisha zone chairman Shubodh Kumar. Sports kits and track suits were presented to the athletes by Satyadev and Ch Srinivasa Raju.

AP Master Athletics Association secretary general Manga Vara Prasad, former additional commissioner D V S Bhaskara Raju, Walkers International chairperson Vamsi Chintalapati and athletes were present.